Birthday-inspired chair dance class at LACA
There will be a birthday-inspired session of Amethyst Rowe’s Own it Chair Dance Experience class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
The class is $25 for LACA members and $30 for non-members. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
The class is meant to be an empowering two-hour sensual dance fitness class. It includes mix and mingle time, warm-up, step-by-step chair dance instruction, showcase, stretch, and self-love meditation. This class is an accepting, judgment-free environment, where all body types are welcome.
No experience is needed.
During the birthday-inspired class, students will dance to “Red Light Special” by TLC. Comfortable attire is encouraged. Dancers should wear clothing that does not restrict their movements such as yoga, gym, or dance attire. All types of footwear can be worn.
Lingerie, festival, or clubwear is welcome if students are still able to move comfortably.
Rowe has always had a love for dance. Growing up, she danced with both Ms. Letha and Calista Marie. She is excited to offer this class in Ludington to teach students how to love and appreciate their bodies through chair dance and sensual movement.