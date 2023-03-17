Black Cat Ensemble concert to benefit Mason County Eastern band program
Join the Ludington Area Center for the Arts Tuesday, March 21 as it hosts the Black Cat Ensemble for a special concert benefiting the Mason County Eastern band program.
Tickets to the 6 p.m. concert are $10 in advance or $15 at the door with 100% of all ticket sales being donated to the MCE Band Program. Tickets can be purchased at LACA or online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org.
The Black Cat Ensemble is a chamber ensemble founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin providing interactive community performances and inclusive education programming since 2019. Members include Jennifer Burke on flute and piccolo, Miko Roman on oboe, Samu Jarvela on clarinet, composer Alec Burke on trumpet, and Callahan Lieungh on bassoon.
Members of the ensemble will be working with students from MCE throughout the day on Monday. The ensemble’s mission offers accessible community performances and educational outreach opportunities both in-person and virtually. The group aims to provide inclusive and representational repertoire selection, working with living composers and emphasizing repertoire by underrepresented composers. Efforts to fulfill these goals include utilizing storybooks focused on cultural diversity and education, as well as performing in non-traditional venues to defy the hierarchical stigma of elitism in classical music.
In addition to a two-set performance by the Black Cat Ensemble the Tuesday, the Tuesday concert will also feature a special performance by the MCE High School Band under the direction of Claire Dickson.
“MCE is very excited to host the Black Cat Ensemble and to be able to share the stage with such talented performers,” Dickson said.
“Besides being innovators in the chamber music scene, BCE does incredible work in educational outreach with schools and students in the Milwaukee area where they’re based. Their trip was made possible through the donations from the Rhythm & Dunes concert series sponsored by West Shore Bank, who have been generously supporting the school music programs in Mason County for years. We are humbled by the generosity of BCE and LACA to donate their proceeds from the concert to the MCE band. This event is truly a testament to the ongoing community support of the arts and the dedication to students in Mason County.”
Founded in 2019, Black Cat Ensemble has served hundreds of students and counting in the Milwaukee community, offering storybook presentations, “Meet the Instrument” demonstrations, and traditional chamber performances that engage with each audience. An advocate of supporting the local community, BCE has held yearly “Black Cat Gives Back” fundraiser concerts, raising money for local organizations such as Street Angels of Milwaukee and Hope House of Milwaukee.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.