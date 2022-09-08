Blessing of the Animals is Sept. 18
Come with your pets of all sizes to the 27th annual Blessing of the Animals, pet show/games and silent auction, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 N. Tuttle Road, Free Soil.
The Rev. John Brown and the Rev. John Hansen will give the blessing, which is free. A pet is not needed to attend. Free stuffed will be given to those who want one. There will also be live music by Helen Herzberg and tours of the Fountain Fire Department truck.
There will be a pet costume classes for dogs, cats and other animals, and 25 other games for all ages to enter.
All proceeds from the silent auction will support the special needs therapy farm.
Entry is $5 per class. A trophy for first and rosette ribbons for second and third place will be given. All ages are welcome to enter.
Fountain Road is closed due to the bridge being out. Come in from Custer Road to Fountain Road, go around barriers to Tuttle and see signs. The road commission is aware of the event and said this route if fine to use.