Blood drive to be held at Mason County Central High School Feb. 5
Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is holding a blood drive at Mason County Central in February, and the community is asked to donate in order to help save a life.
The blood drive will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5. It will take place in the auxiliary gym at the high school building, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville.
To schedule an appointment online, visit https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/125219.
Masks are required and donors should have a photo ID on hand when they come. Those who have donated before through Versiti can fill out a pass ahead of time to expedite the registration process.
Donors can call the school office when they arrive and wait in the parking lot until someone greets them if there is a wait.
For more information, call blood drive chairperson Roxanne Chye at (231) 757-4748 or email at rchye@mccschools.org.{/div}