‘Blooms & Beaches’ exhibit on display beginning Feb. 5 at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host Ellen Niemann and Bill Kokx’s “Blooms & Beaches” exhibit in the arts center’s main gallery during the month of February.
The exhibit features floral watercolor paintings by Neimann and landscapes by Kokx.
The exhibit will officially open Friday, Feb. 5 with an artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Those planning to attend are asked to make a reservation for a time slot to take in the exhibit. Reservations can be made online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/product/february-2021-artist-reception/653.
“Blooms & Beaches” runs through Friday, Feb. 26 and is available for viewing during LACA’s normal business hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Niemann largely self-taught as an artist, having experience in calligraphy, mixed media, and watercolor. Niemann discovered she liked drawing as a small child, often copying the simple drawings of her maternal gramma.
Niemann has practiced and taught calligraphy for more than 30 years, having studied at the International Association of Master Penmen, Engrossers and Teachers of Handwriting conference with international teachers. She is also a past member of the Cream City Calligraphers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. and presently a member of the Pen Dragons Calligraphy Guild in Kalamazoo. Niemann is an active member of the visual arts critique group at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Kokx enjoys painting a variety of subjects and finds creativity in nature with interactions, always striving to give his personal interpretation of reality. He tries to connect to the atmosphere that has drawn him to the subject and attempts to evoke an experience of being there for the viewer. He is a board-certified emergency physician. Being an artist has taught him to be aware of object relationships as well as to notice the details, shapes, colors and values in our world that often go unnoticed.