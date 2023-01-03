Book collection for Great Start reading program Saturday at Book Mark
The Ludington Writers’ Book Buddies are collecting books to help promote literacy in the community from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington.
Donate a new book for a child 10 year old or younger and receive a coupon for a free beverage of your choice, compliments of Bob and Carole Kosanovich of Book Mark and Nautical Yarn.
The books will go to the Great Start InspiREading program in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties. People are encouraged to join and support Great Start and the reading programs it offers.
For those who can’t make it on Jan. 7, a book collection box will be available at Book Mark until Jan. 31.