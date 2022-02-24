Book walk Saturday at Ludington State Park
The West Shore Educational Service District Great Start Collaborative and Ludington State Park will host a lantern-lit book walk from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the state park.
The event was originally scheduled to take place last weekend, but it was canceled due to icy conditions.
Come read the story “The Mitten” as a family, and enjoy a self-guided snowshoe hike along a 1-mile loop lit by kerosene lanterns.
Participants will start at the warming shelter and dress accordingly due to weather.
The first 100 families will receive a grab-and-go bag and a book free for participation.
The state park will have 60 pairs of snowshoes for children and adults to use on a first-come, first-served basis. Free warm beverages will be available at the Amphitheater bonfire. Snowshoes sizes fit ages 8 and older.