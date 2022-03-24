Bookmark activity packets available today at library
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets containing materials to make bookmarks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at library locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington location and on the clothesline outside the Scottville location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday. Take only one packet each as the bags are set up with enough materials for the whole family to enjoy.
The library will continue to distribute the activity packets every Friday through May 20 at its locations in Ludington and Scottville.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for many books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Find out how to create your own items using things you have at home. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests. Try www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities.