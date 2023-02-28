Boon, Lenz to be celebrity bartenders Thursday at Ludington Bay Brewing Co.
Ludington Bay Brewing Company will host another Celebrity Bartender fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the brewery, 515 S. James St., in Ludington.
The “celebrities” for the day are Mark Boon and Mark Lenz.
Boon and Lenz will be pouring pints to support the Ludington Area School District’s Student Resource Fund.
A portion of beer sales during the event, and the tip jar, will go to their cause.
Ludington Bay Brewing is hosting the Celebrity Bartender events in an effort to “put community first,” the brewery stated.
The Celebrity Bartender events are held to help raise money for a charity of the celebrities’ choice.
Students and families who may need help with some basic necessities can access the Teen Resource Center by contacting Mark Boon at Ludington High School. The Resource Center receives donations of food, clothing, toiletries and household items that are free to those in need.
Those who can’t attend can donate online by visiting https://mason-foundation.org/give/give-now.
The Celebrity Bartender events are expected to continue until sometime in the spring. Information about upcoming fundraisers will be available on the Ludington Bay Brewing Co. Facebook page and on the company’s website, www.ludingtonbaybrewing.com.