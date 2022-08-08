Brad Reed to teach photography at WSCC
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College recently announced the addition of Brad Reed as an adjunct faculty member to teach photography starting in the fall.
Reed brings many years of photography practice paired with a diverse education experience.
In close collaborations with his father, Todd Reed, and partner, Rachel Gaudette, he photographs the natural beauty of Western Michigan, and presents the work at their two galleries in Ludington and Pentwater.
Reed also conducts workshops and participates in many local art fairs during the summer. More information on Brad’s work can be found at https://toddandbradreed.com/.
“Brad has spent many years closely studying Western Michigan through photography, and will be able to speak to the visual sensibilities of our students,” said WSCC’s professor of art and curator Eden Ünlüata-Foley. “We are very excited to have him join our team. He will bring the expertise and name recognition that will inspire the next generation of photographers, be they professional or hobbyist.”
For more information on the class, visit westshore.edu. The class code is ART 157 Photography I. The classes will run every Monday and Wednesday from 12:30 to 3:20 p.m. on the college’s main campus.