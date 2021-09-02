Brews & Beats coming Saturday to Pentwater Village Green
The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce is hosting Brews & Beats, the first craft beer, wine and cider festival in Pentwater, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Village Green in Pentwater.
Breweries from all around the state will be showcasing a wide variety of specialty brews.
Brews & Beats will create a relaxed atmosphere for the holiday weekend, with a focus on great beer, local businesses and excellent music. There will be yard games, food trucks, and live performances from the Drew Hale Band, all with sample beverages from Michigan’s best breweries.
The outdoor venue is in the heart of downtown with lake views. It’s the perfect place for all to come enjoy what organizers hope will be a new tradition in Pentwater.
Brews & Beats will take place under a heated event tent so everyone will be comfortable regardless of weather.
General admission is $25, $30 at the door. Tickets include a tasting glass and six beer samples. Additional drink tickets can be bought day of event.
There is a capacity limit of 400 people. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com.