VICTORY TWP. — The holiday season is supposed to be a time for happiness and enjoyment with friends and family, but for some school children and teens, there is more wonder about where their next meal will come from.
West Shore Community College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the international honors society for two-year college students, is holding a food drive to ensure that these students and their families will be able to put food on the table this holiday break.
From now through Wednesday, Dec. 8, Phi Theta Kappa members will be collecting non-perishable food items across West Shore’s campus, including the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center and the Manistee Downtown Education Center.
AJ’s Pizzeria in Manistee will also be collecting donations. The food items will then be distributed to food pantries at multiple buildings at Manistee Area Public Schools.
Suggested donations include single-serve oatmeal, breakfast bars, and cereal; meal foods like peanut butter and jelly, canned meat and pasta, and ramen; and snacks like granola bars, dried fruit and nuts, and crackers.
Those with questions can contact Renee Snodgrass, Phi Theta Kappa advisor, at (231) 843-5869 or rsnodgrass@westshore.edu.