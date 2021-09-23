Broadband assistance available through federal program
The Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program, offers temporary benefits to help lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Lake County Internet Committee noted on Thursday that it’s trying to increase public awareness of the program.
The $3.2 billion program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying Tribal lands. The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.
A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:
· has an income that is at or below 135 percent of the Federal Poverty Level or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program;
· is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-20 or 2020-21 school years;
· received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
· experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or
· meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
Emergency Broadband Benefit enrollment opened on May 12. Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider or directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company using an online or mail-in application. Additional information about the program is available at www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit, or by calling 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week.