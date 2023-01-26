Brrrewfest Saturday at Legacy Plaza
The annual Pure Ludington Brrrewfest craft beverage event will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Legacy Plaza.
The winter craft beer, wine, and cider festival benefits the Friends of Ludington State Park group, and brings some winter fun to downtown Ludington.
More than 20 Michigan crafters will be on hand, offering samples.
Participating brewers include Arbor Brewing Company, Barrel & Beam, Big Hart Brewing Company, Blake’s Hard Cider, Farmhaus Cider Co., Great Mead Hall & Brewing Co., Jamesport Brewing Co., Love Wines Winery of Ludington, Ludington Bay Brewing Company, North Branch Winery, North Channel Brewing Co. and more.
Entertainment will be provided by DJ Chris Nicholas.
Tickets are $35 and include six drink tokens; all tickets must be purchased online. Tickets for designated drivers are $5.
A link to buy tickets can be found at www.ludington.org/brrrewfest.