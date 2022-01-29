Brrrewfest is today at Legacy Plaza
Pure Ludington Brrrewfest makes its return from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Legacy Plaza.
The festival, which raises funds for the Friends of the Ludington State Park group, will host 18 Michigan breweries.
The annual event is hosted by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and presented in partnership by OxyChem.
In addition to Michigan drink sampling, festivities will feature a live DJ, eats from Lakeside Wiener Wagon and merchandise from Gordy’s Skate Shop and Red Door Gallery, according to a release from the chamber.
Tickets are available online at mynorthtickets.com/events/pure-ludington-brrrewfest-1-29-2022. Brrrewfest tickets are $35 and only available online. Entry includes six drink tokens.
For more information regarding, visit www.pureludington.com/beer.