Brrrewfest tickets now available
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is now selling tickets for the annual Pure Ludington Brrrewfest event, which benefits the Friends of the Ludington State Park group.
The winter craft beer, wine and cider festival is from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Legacy Plaza in downtown Ludington.
The event brings some winter fun to downtown Ludington, with more than 20 Michigan crafters on hand to help attendees try some favorites or experience something new.
Live musical entertainment, food, drinks, friends and fun will keep gusts from experiencing the winter doldrums.
Pre-sale tickets are $35 and tickets include six drink tokens. All tickets must be purchased online.
To buy tickets, visit www.ludingtonscottville chamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com.