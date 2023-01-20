Business After Hours event is Jan. 26 at Jamesport Brewing Company
Join members of the Chamber Alliance of Mason County for the monthly Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St. in Ludington.
Business After Hours is a relaxing after-work opportunity to network and get out in the community. It features food, drinks and door prizes.
The evening has an ’80s/’90s theme, so attendees are encouraged to dress in their best retro apparel.
The cost is $10 for Chamber members and $20 for non-members.
This month’s sponsors are West Shore Bank and Jamesport Brewing Company.
To register, visit www.ludington.org/businessafterhours and follow the registration link.
All Business After Hours events will now be held on Thursday evenings.
To inquire about hosting a Business After Hours event, contact a Chamber representative at (231) 845-0324 or email kristens@ludington.org.
Next month’s event will be held at The Port, 222 W. Ludington Ave., on Thursday, Feb. 23.