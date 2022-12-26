Call to artists for LACA’s January local artist exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) invites visual artists of all ages to submit work for its January 2023 local artist exhibit.
Jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed media, photography, pastels and paintings of watercolor, oil and watercolor are accepted. Two-dimensional work should be ready to hang. No yarn, string or sawtooth hangers are allowed. Pedestals are available for 3-D pieces.
There is an entry fee of $5 per artwork and a limit of three works per artist.
Artwork can be dropped off at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The exhibit will be on display in the art center’s main gallery and performance hall lobby gallery Jan. 6-28 and will host a free public artist reception Friday, Jan. 6, from 5-8 p.m.
For more information, contact LACA at 231-845-2787 or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org.