Candidate forum for July 14 canceled
The Ludington Daily News and the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce announced that their scheduled candidate forum for Tuesday, July 14 is canceled.
“The Daily News has a long tradition of hosting a candidate forum, so to say we’re disappointed would be an understatement,” said Daily News Managing Editor David Bossick. “But, we’ve also been chronicling the uptick in cases of COVID-19. It, unfortunately, isn’t going away any time soon. This is the best decision for everyone at this time.”
“While we are disappointed to not hold this event and provide this service to our community, the safety of our participants and attendees is of our utmost priority,” said Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brandy Miller. “In addition, we were hopeful that at this point in time, Mason County would have been further along in the reopening phases, but with rising cases and current restrictions to not gather more than 100 people for outdoor events we are not in a position to move forward.”
Both organizations pledged to work on a way to have a candidates’ forum for the November general election.
“We’ve received a handful of questions from the community, and we’ll be working those into our stories of the candidates in the coming days. Plus, many of the questions will remain relevant to the candidates in the fall, too,” Bossick said.