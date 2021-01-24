Chamber announces scholarship opportunity for future WSCC students
Mason County high-school seniors planning to attend West Shore Community College in 2021-22 are invited to apply for a $1,000 scholarship offered by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The scholarship is open to graduating seniors from Ludington Area Schools, Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern, and any other private or public school in Mason County. The recipient of the scholarship will receive $500 for the fall semester, and an additional $500 will be awarded for the spring semester, upon successful completion of 66 percent of the prior semester’s attempted credits. This scholarship is a non-renewable, one-year award.
This scholarship can be used for tuition, fees, books, supplies and other expenses incurred for educational purposes and will be sent directly to the WSCC’s financial aid office.
This scholarship will be awarded based on leadership and volunteer work both in the school and the community. It is geared toward the student who may not be eligible for academic scholarships.
Applications are due March 12 at school counseling offices. Applications must reach the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce office by March 19.
For more information, visit www.ludington.org/student-scholarships.