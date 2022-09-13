Chamber awards dinner is Sept. 22
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual awards dinner Thursday, Sept. 22 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington.
During the dinner, the chamber will recognize individuals and organizations that have made a difference in Mason County, both in business and in the greater community.
Award categories are Mason County Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Community Service and Future Five.
Finalists for the Business of the Year Award are House of Flavors, Inc. and Safe Harbor Credit Union.
Small Business of the Year finalists are Grip N Rip Disc Golf LLC, Lakeside Wiener Wagon & BBQ & The 10 Spot, Ludington Yacht Sales, LLC, and 102.7 WMOM.
Community service finalists are COVE, Tom and Patricia Ezdebski, Friends of Ludington State Park, and TWIG of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
This year’s Future Five class consists of Marissa Barnett, Elliott Plummer, Alex Richert, Brittany Septrion and Patti Skinner have been chosen by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce as the Future Five for 2022.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social time. Dinner and awards will ollow at 6 p.m.
To purchase a ticket or reserve a table, visit www.chamber.ludington.org/events/details/chamber-annual-awards-dinner.