Chamber hosting Deck the Halls holiday decorating contest
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new holiday event for 2020, Deck the Halls: A Mason County Holiday Decorating Contest. All county residents and businesses are invited to participate and light up the area in anticipation of the Christmas season.
The contest is being held in lieu of the Nov. 28 Aglow on the Avenue Parade through downtown Ludington, which had to be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Local residents and businesses are asked to sign up for the competition on the Chamber website by Nov. 29 and complete their holiday decorating by Dec. 1. Entry is free, and no costs or fees apply.
Rules of the contest are as follows:
• Participation is open to all residents and businesses within the boundaries of Mason County.
• Entry applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29.
• Contest is for exterior decorations only, including decorations in windows that are visible from the exterior. Judging will be done from outside the residence or business only.
• Judging will be based on “curb appeal” as viewed from the street only. Therefore only those decorations located on the street side of the property will be judged (corner lots will be judged from both streets).
• Lights and decorations must be displayed from Dec. 1-27.
• Two categories of winners will be awarded: residential and business.
• Three winners will be chosen and awarded cash prizes: first place is $100; second place is $75; and third place is $50.
• Winners will be chosen based on the highest number of votes received by members of the general public.
• Winners will be announced on social media on Dec. 28.
The Chamber will make a driving map available, so light-hunters will be able to locate the festive exhibits on the tour. To access the light-tour map and to vote for a contestant, visit www.ludington.org/deckthehalls.