Chamber seeks business, community service, Future Five award nominations
The nomination period for the annual awards presented by the Ludington and Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is now underway.
Each year, the Chamber recognizes individuals and organizations who make a difference in Mason County, both in business and in the greater community. Nominations are sought for these annual awards, to be distributed at the Chamber’s annual awards dinner set for Sept. 30 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
Award categories are Mason County Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Community Service, and Future Five.
Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday, July 15.
“We are excited to get together again to recognize the businesses and people in our community who are putting forth great effort for their employers and Mason County as a whole,” said Brandy Miller, Chamber president and CEO. “This is our way of celebrating businesses and individuals who are experiencing success and making the community a better place.”
Award categories
Future Five: The Future Five award honors five area young professionals who are growing and excelling in their respective fields. These individuals are currently influencing the growth, prosperity, and quality of life in Mason County and demonstrate the ability to positively impact the area in the future through professional accomplishments and community involvement.
The Future Five award is open to anyone living or working in Mason County. Nominees must be age 21-40 on or before Dec. 31, 2020. Nominees must agree to be profiled in news features reviewing the award and will be asked to complete a biographical survey upon nomination.
Business of the Year Award (more than 20 employees): The purpose of this award is to recognize a business that has made an impact on the community through business expertise and community service. The business must be located in Mason County and be a member of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce. All members are listed at www.ludington.org.
The Business of the Year award will be judged on ability to demonstrate excellence in business practices through sales, quality of service, customer service, leadership and/or community involvement. Nominations must include a written summary of why this business deserves the award.
Small Business of the Year Award (20 or fewer employees): This award will recognize a small business which provides a quality product or service and conducts business with professionalism and integrity. The business must be located in Mason County and be a chamber of commerce member.
The Small Business of the Year award will be judged based on ability to demonstrate excellence in business practices through sales, quality of service, customer service, leadership and/or community involvement. Nominations must include a written summary of why this business deserves the award.
Community Service Award: The purpose of this award is to recognize an individual or group for their accomplishments in offering service to the community on a volunteer basis.
Nominations must include a written summary of what volunteer efforts were made by the individual or group, and why they should be considered for the award.
Nomination forms are available online at www.ludington.org/networking/annual-awards-dinner and can be submitted via email to brandyh@ludington.org.
Reservations for the annual awards dinner can be made by calling (231) 845-0324.