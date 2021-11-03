Chamber to host holiday parade, decorating contest
The annual Aglow on the Avenue holiday parade will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus to town and kick off the holiday season in Downtown Ludington on Saturday, Nov. 27. Parade entries are now being accepted, and community members are invited to participate.
Sponsored by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Ludington board, the parade is held in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, when holiday shoppers can take advantage of deals at local shops and boutiques.
Parade entrants can be individuals, groups or businesses. Enter a float, a group of carolers, pets dressed in holiday attire, musical groups, or any creative entry one can imagine. The Chamber encourages all participants to use numerous lights, in keeping with the “aglow” theme. The parade starts at 6 p.m. on Ludington Avenue from Gaylord Avenue to Harrison Street.
Online entry forms can be found at www.ludington.org.
Deck the Halls Decorating Contest
Contenders are also sought for Deck the Halls: A Mason County Holiday Decorating Contest. In 2020, this event was a resounding success, and community members are once again invited to vie for cash prizes in the competition.
Residences and businesses are eligible to take part in the countywide holiday decorating contest. The two-category event is for exterior decorations only, including decorations in windows that are visible from the outside. Judging will be based on “curb appeal” as viewed from the street.
Lights, inflatables, garlands, wreaths, nativity scenes and animated displays are encouraged.
Entry applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. Three winners, chosen by community voters, will be awarded cash prizes in the residential and business categories. First place is $100; second place is $75; third place is $50.
The chamber will make a driving map available, so light hunters will be able to locate the festive exhibits on the tour.
To enter, access a light tour map, or to vote for a contestant, visit www.ludington.org/deckthehalls.