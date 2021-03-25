Chamber to host webinar about business success April 1
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar about how to keep small businesses thriving during the unprecedented era of the pandemic from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.
Jake Knight of Pitch Black Marketing and Brandy Miller, chamber president and CEO, will talk about how to to leverage online video communications to keep businesses thriving, among other topics. The webinar will include a Q&A.
The webinar is free, but there are only 100 spots available. Register at www.chamber.ludington.org/events/details/webinar-how-to-keep-your-business-thriving-during-this-unprecedented-time.