Chapman Legacy Outing to honor beloved local
‘Pizza Guy’
The Rick Chapman Legacy Golf Outing, which is sponsored in part by Safe Harbor Credit Union, takes place Aug. 14 at Hemlock Golf Club to honor the life of Chuck Wagon Pizza owner Rick Chapman, who died July 19, 2020.
Proceeds will fund scholarships and grants for young entrepreneurs looking to start or purchase a business here in Mason County.
Four-player teams will compete starting with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 14. Play will be followed by an on-site luncheon with live music, prizes, raffles and fun celebrating Chapman’s memory.
Registration, as well as sponsorship and donation information, is online at https://tinyurl.com/6h3ujpvr.
“Rick was a great friend, a great father and husband, but under all that he was also a great businessman for the Ludington community,” said Ben Harmon, one of the outing’s organizers and a lifelong friend of Chapman’s.
Chapman bought Chuck Wagon from the Donovan family in 1983 at just 20 years of age. Decades of hard work and focus saw him nurture the Lakeshore Drive eatery into a treasured institution, beloved locally and by an ever-growing fan base of visitors from across the country.
June 2020 marked Chapman’s 37th anniversary as Ludington’s beloved “Pizza Guy” — a title he bore with pride and maintained at the highest level, earning Chuck Wagon a fiercely devoted clientele. The restaurant became a popular destination for locals and visitors alike.
“Rick was also extremely generous,” Harmon said, “and we know he’d love the idea of celebrating his memory by helping another generation of ambitious young entrepreneurs.
“We’d love to see this become an annual event that can keep contributing to Ludington’s business community. Rick truly loved this town.”