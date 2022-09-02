Charity Sew to benefit area nursing homes
At the Sept. 19 meeting of Charity Sew at the Scottville Area Senior Center, participants will be making walker and wheelchair totes. Charity Sew meets the third Tuesday of each month and is open to anyone who enjoys sewing and fellowship as they seek to enrich the lives of others. Fabrics, basic supplies and patterns will be available. Completed items will be distributed to local nursing homes and adult foster care homes.
Sewing machines will be needed. If you cannot bring a sewing machine, reserve a loaner by calling Norma at (231) 757-2315.
The session is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but participants can come during any portion of that time span.
The Scottville Area Senior Center is at 140 S. Main St. Parking and entry is from the parking lot behind the building. Bag lunches are welcome, but senior meals can be ordered by calling the center at (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on Sept. 19.