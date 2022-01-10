Charity Sew to make items for West Shore Family Support
West Shore Family Support will be the recipient of projects made by the Charity Sew group in January.
The group will meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville.
Items will include burp cloths, crib blankets and quilts, receiving blankets, baby caps and mittens. Basic sewing supplies are available for loan if needed.
Participants can attend any portion of the session. Bag lunches are welcome. A lunch can be ordered through the senior center by making a reservation before 9 a.m. on the day of the workshop.
Masking is required.
For more information, call Norma at (231) 757-2315.