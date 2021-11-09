Children ages 5 to 11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
District Health Department No. 10 announced that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now authorized for children 5 to 11 years old at no cost. The health department is now offering vaccines to children in this age group during vaccine clinics or by appointment, and is encouraging parents and guardians to have their kids vaccinated at a time that works best for them.
“We anticipated this approval would happen and are ready to begin administering the COVID-19 to this age group,” said Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “Vaccination continues to be our best tool for protecting individuals from serious illness and limiting the impact of COVID overall. Combining vaccination with non-medical interventions like masks, distance and isolation or quarantine, provides as much protection as possible.”
Parents can schedule appointments for their children at www.dhd10.org/schedule. COVID-19 vaccines for children are expected to be widely available. Appointments allow for more accurate timing and appropriate spacing during indoor clinics. A parent or guardian must be present for vaccinating minors.
DHD10 stated in a press release that COVID-19 vaccines have been rigorously tested for safety, adding that, though rates of severe illness have been lower in children compared to adults, children can get still infected, become ill, and spread illness to others. Vaccinating children ages 5-11 will help lower community transmission, reduce the burden of quarantine on families, keep kids in schools, and protect everyone from COVID-19.
For more information, call the health department at (231) 305-8675 or email us at covid@dhd10.org.