‘Children of Summer’ exhibit opens at Ramsdell
MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts will present its latest exhibit,
“Children of Summer,” featuring artwork by Bill Knudstrup. This exhibit will take place in Hardy Hall from March 22 to May 7.
Drawn from his life experiences and a childhood spent on the beaches and dunes of Lake Michigan’s shore, Knudstrup’s paintings provide an emotional impact with sympathy and empathy, and the impression of a specific time and place and subject matter that plays on timeless memories.
Knudstrup studied painting at the University of Michigan in the early 1970s, working with notable faculty artists Richard Wilt, Gerome Kamrowski and Guy Palazzola. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a major in painting.
Knudstrup’s empathy for his subjects and his skill with highly saturated color create paintings with a special excitement and character.
This exhibit will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturdays from Noon-3pm until May 7, 2022. The “Children of Summer” exhibit is free to the public and reservations in advance are not required.
There will be an opening reception on Saturday, March 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Hardy Hall where you can view the gallery and mingle with the artist and art enthusiasts.
For more information on this exhibit, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org.