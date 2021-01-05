Children’s farm announces snowman/scarecrow contest
Throughout January, Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is sponsoring a snowman/winter scarecrow contest. Participants are invited to make snowmen outside their homes near the road so the public and judges can see it.
All snowmen or scarecrows must be outside by Jan. 25. Make sure they can be seen from the road, as judges will not pull into driveways. The public should be able to see the creations and smile.
Judges will be driving by the homes of participants in Mason, Manistee and Lake counties on Jan. 25. Those living outside those counties, can send a photo of their creations or bring scarecrows to the farm.
A trophy will be awarded for first place, with rosette ribbons for second and third places in five categories: special needs; family group home; nursing home; general public; and business.
Participants can enter snowmen, winter scarecrows, or both.
The contest is free to all special needs families, as well as group and nursing homes. For businesses and the general public, donations of $25 are being requested. Checks should be made out to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm Inc. and mailed to 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411.
The complete entry form to print out, is available at www.circlerockingsfarm.org. Entry forms are due Jan. 23.
Call (231) 462-3732 with any questions.
During this pandemic Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is still open and serving the pubic following all COVID guidelines. Currently, the farm plans to conduct its annual events and summer programs with adjustments to keep people sage. The schedule for the year will be posted on the website later this month.