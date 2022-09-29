Children’s farm hosts scarecrow contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm will host a scarecrow contest for people who live in Mason, Manistee and Lake counties.
Have fun making a homemade scarecrow that will make neighbors smile. All scarecrows must be outside by Oct. 24. Make sure they can be seen from the road.
The program is free to all special needs families, as well as group and nursing homes. The general public and businesses can also enter by paying a $25 entry fee. There will be trophies for first place, and second- and third-place ribbons in the classes of special needs, general public and business. Judges will be driving to locations the week of Oct. 25 to judge entries from the road. Those who are participating should send their name, full address, phone number and email to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411; email circlerockingsfarm@att.net; or call (231) 462-3732. Information should be sent in by Oct. 19.