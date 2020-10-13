Children’s farm plans scarecrow contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm will judge a home scarecrow-making contest. The contest is intended to be a safe, at-home activity for the Halloween season, and participants are asked to make a scarecrow that will make their neighbors smile. All scarecrows must be outside by Oct. 26. Scarecrows only — no haunted houses or other decorations — will be judged. Make sure we can see the scarecrow from the road as judges will not pull into driveways.
If you live in Mason, Manistee or Lake County fill out the entry form below. If you live farther away, bring the scarecrow to the farm at 5487 N. Tuttle Road in Free Soil, or email a clear photo with entry form information to circlerockingsfarm@att.net.
This program is free to all special needs families, group and nursing homes.
The general public and businesses may also enter but an entry fee of $25 is required.
The first-place winner will receive a trophy, and ribbons will go to second- and third-place contestants. Judges will be driving to your location the week of the Oct. 26 to judge your scarecrow from the roadside. Please make sure your address is clearly marked on your driveway or mailbox.
To enter the contest, send your name, full address with township and zip code, phone number to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm Scarecrow contest, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411. Also select a category: traditional, unique or scary, and indicate the class you’re competing in. The classes are special needs, group home, nursing home, general public and business. There is a $25 fee for general public and business entries, so include payment with entry form.
Winners will be contacted before Halloween. Find more information and entry forms at www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Call (231) 462-3732 for more information.