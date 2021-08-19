Children’s farm to host Blessing of the Animals
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, will host its annual Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 1:30 p.m. sharp.
The 26th annual outdoor church service is free, and will be held rain or shine under tents or in the barn. People, pets and livestock of all ages are welcome. All pets must be on a short leash/lead, or in a carrier. Owners are completely responsible for their pets. Attendees do not need to have a pet to come.
Bring a flower to memorialize pets that have passed away.
There will be a silent auction and a pet show following the service.
There is a $5 fee for entry in the pet show, and all funds will benefit special needs therapy programs at the children’s farm.
Contests include pet-owner lookalike contest for dogs, cats and other animals; pet costume contests for large- and small-breed dogs, cats, horses/ponies, livestock, rabbits, rodents, fowl, reptiles/amphibians and others; people costume; horseshoe tossing; pie-eating; seed-spitting; bale tossing; rubber-chicken tossing; egg tossing; chicken-calling; and more.
Live accordion music will be provided by Helen Herzberg, and the Fountain Fire Department will be present, offering tours of the fire truck.
For more information, visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org or call (231) 462-3723.