Children’s farm to host egg hunt April 4
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm will host its annual special needs Easter egg hunt and bonnet contest at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.
The egg hunt will be held inside the barn, rain, snow or shine, on the 5487 Tuttle Road farm in Free Soil.
Sections of the barn will be reserved for the blind, and for attendees who require wheelchairs and walkers.
After the hunt, Liz Stark of the Mason-Lake Adult Education program will teach lessons about how to paint Ukrainian Easter eggs. Attendees are asked to bring two hard-boiled eggs for the project. The rest of the materials will be supplied at the farm.
The Easter egg hunt and bonnet contest are free to individuals of all ages with special needs.
Groups who wish to reserve a spot must RSVP by April 1, and send a contact name, phone number and email address, as well as the number of people attending and the activities they plan to participate in. RSVPs should be sent to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411.
People can also register by calling the farm at (231) 462-3732 or by emailing circlerockingsfarm@att.net.
The children’s farm’s website is at www.circlerockingsfarm.org.