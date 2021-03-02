Children’s farm to host egg-hunt March 30
People of all ages with special needs are welcome to join Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm’s annual special needs outdoor Easter egg hunt and bonnet contest at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.
The farm is at 5487 Tuttle Road in Free Soil.
Due to COVID-19, attendees much RSVP by March 26 with a registration form available at www.circlerockingsfarm.org/flyers.
There are 10-minute time slots to choose from so families can hunt for eggs privately. People are asked to sign up only if they are seriously coming.
If you must cancel after you RSVP call (231) 462-3732 by March 27 to allow for someone else to take the time slot.
Eggs will be stuffed based on RSVP numbers, so people are encouraged to sign up early. The event will he held rain, shine or snow. If weather is really bad, the additional barn will be used.
Those who can’t attend the egg hunt can fill out the entry form and send a photo of their bonnet in order to participate in the bonnet contest.