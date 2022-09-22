Children’s farm to host hayride, costume contest for people with special needs
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting a hay ride and potluck for people with special needs on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5487 Tuttle Road in Free Soil.
The wagon leaves at 4 p.m. and there is limited space — with room for 28 people, caregivers included — so participants should arrive by 3:30 p.m.
Participants should dress for the weather and be ready to enjoy an hour-long ride to local lakes.
There will be a costume contest with hotdogs provided after the hayride. Bring a dish to pass and bring your own beverages and table service.
RSVP by Oct. 1 by sending your name, address, phone, email, the number of people attending, the number of people participating in the costume contest and the number of wheelchairs to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411.
For more information, call (231) 462-3732.