Circle Rocking S Children's Farm will host its annual picnic, egg hunt and summer bonnet contest and medical facial mask contest at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25 at the farm, 5487 N. Tuttle Road, Free Soil.
The events are for people with special needs of all ages, and is not open to the general public. All current social distancing recommendations will be followed.
For the picnic lunch, participants are encouraged to bring their own picnic lunch and eat at the tables that have been spaced to ensure social distancing. There will be one table per family. Free stuffed animals will be passed out to all visitors. There will also be live music, and the fire department will be there to cool off any visitors.
Participants should bring their own bags for the Easter egg hunt that was postponed from earlier this year. The hunt will be held inside the farm's barn which is wheelchair accessible, and the hunt will be for more than 3,000 eggs.
The farm is also hosting a sun bonnet contest with the top three bonnets earning prizes. The top three most unique medical facial-type masks also will earn prizes.
Participants of the picnic, easter egg hunt and the pair of contests are asked to RSVP by June 23 by calling (231) 462-3732. Provide the number of people attending and a contact person/phone number.
For more information, call or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net.