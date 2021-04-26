Children’s farm to host sheep-shearing demonstration May 4
The public is invited to the annual sheep-shearing demonstration at 4 p.m. sharp on Tuesday, May 4 at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm.
Attendees can feel the sheep’s wool before and after shearing, and learn about how the wool is used.
The farm follows all COVID-19 restrictions, and asks that face masks be worn by all who attend. The sheep-shearing event is free for all people with special needs and their caregivers. From the general public, the farm is asking for a $3 donation.
To RSVP, call (231) 462-3732 or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net with a contact name and number coming.
The farm is located at 5487 Tuttle Road in Free Soil.