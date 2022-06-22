Children’s farm to host special needs barn dance June 30
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm will host its barn dance and potluck for individuals with special needs from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at the farm, 5487 Tittle Road, Free Soil.
Bring a nutritious dish to pass and your own table service. Hot dogs, lemonade and ice water will be available. Suggested food items to share include spaghetti, macaroni and cheese, fruit, vegetables, bakes beans, lunch meat, egg or potato salad, pizza, chicken nuggets and dinner rolls. Please do not bring sweets.
The potluck will begin at 11:30 a.m. sharp. Attendees will have a change to sit in a fire truck and dance under a bubble machine. Free stuffed animals will be given to all.
To RSVP call (231) 462-3732, email circlerockingsfarm@att.net or write to the children’s farm by June 28. Include a contact person, the number of people attending, a phone number, email address and the dish you plan to pass.
All current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.