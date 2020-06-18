Circle Rocking S Children's Farm will host its annual special needs picnic, egg hunt and bonnet contest and mask contest at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25 at the farm, 5487 N. Tuttle Road, Free Soil. The event, normally held in April, was postponed due to COVID-19.
The event is for people with special needs of all ages, and is not open to the general public. All current social distancing recommendations will be followed.
Participants should bring their own bags for eggs, as well as their own bonnets and masks for the contests.
Participants are asked to RSVP by June 23 by calling (231) 462-3732.
For more information, call or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net.