Chocolate sale to benefit cancer fund today, Thursday at Ludington hospital
There will be a South Bend Chocolate sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today andfrom 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital, 1 N. Atkinson Drive in Ludington.
Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.
Payroll deductions are available for eligible Corewell Health employes.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the the Corewell Health Ludington Hospital volunteer pledge of $250,000 to support the Cancer Patient Assistance Fund.