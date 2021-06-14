Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm announces matching grant challenge
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm has been given a matching grant challenge from an anonymous donor. The donor will match the donations that the children’s farm receives until Sept. 18, for up to a total of $2,000.
For example, those who give $75, will have their donation matched for a total of $150.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is a 501c3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization that has been operating for more than 25 years, providing touch therapy and recreation free of charge to people with disabilities.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm serves, on a normal year, more than 1,000 people with special needs, and depends on donations to provide all programs and animal maintenance. Donations Your donation is greatly needed and all money goes toward the special needs programs.
To contribute, make check donations out to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm. On the memo line, write “matching grant.” check memo line please state matching grant. All donations will receive a receipt.
For more information, email circlerockingsfarm@att.net, call (231) 462-3732. or visit the farm’s website, www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Farm owner Nancy Supran said the organization was not able to do its normal fundraising during the past year-and-a-half due to the pandemic, and its funds are low. Any amount is appreciated.