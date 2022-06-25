Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm announces matching grant challenge
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, a 501©3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization, has been given a matching grant challenge from an anonymous donor.
The donor will match the donations that the farm receives through Sept. 17, 2022 for up to a total of $2,000. For example, donations of $75.00 the challenger will be matched to total $150.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is a 501©3 tax exempt non-profit organization for more than 25 years, providing touch therapy and recreation free of charge to people with disabilities. The website is www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm serves, on a normal year, more than 1,000 people with special needs and relies on donations to provide all programs and animal maintenance.
Donation is greatly needed and all money goes toward the special needs programs.
Donations can be made out to Circle Rocking S Children’ Farm, with “matching grant” written in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411.
All donors will receive a receipt.
For more information, email cirelerockingsfarm@att.net or call (231) 462-3732.
The farm has not been able to do its normal fundraising for the past two years due to COVID-19 and program funds are low, according to owner Nancy Supran.