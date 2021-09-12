Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm to host scarecrow contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting a homemade scarecrow contest. Participants will display their scarecrows in their front yards and they will be viewed by judges during the week of Oct. 25.
The program is free to all special needs families, as well as groups and nursing homes. For businesses and the general public, there is a $25 entry fee.
All scarecrows must be in place outside participants’ homes by Oct. 25, and should be clearly visible to judges from across the road. The public should be able to see them and smile. Judges will drive to the homes of participants in Mason, Manistee and Lake counties to look at the scarecrows. Make sure addresses are clearly marked.
A contest entry form for people in those counties should soon be available at www.circlerockingsfarm.org, and hard copies are available now. People who live farther away can mail a clear photo of their scarecrow to the farm, or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net.
Entry forms and photos must be submitted by Oct. 21 to Circle Rocking S. Children’s Farm Scarecrow Contest, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411.
Trophies will be awarded for first and second place, and ribbons will be awarded for third place in the special needs, general public and business categories. Winners will be contacted before the end of October.
For more information, call (231) 462-3732 or visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.