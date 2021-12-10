Claire Ashley exhibit extended at WSCC, LACA
West Shore Community College announced that the “Cosmic Gasp” exhibit by Claire Ashley has been extended until Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
The exhibition — part of WSCC’s Humankind series — was initially set to be taken down Dec. 10.
Ashley’s sculptures can be seen at the WSCC campus and at the Ludington Area Center of the Arts. The extension will give more people a chance to see them, according to curator and associate art professor Eden Ünlüata-Foley.
“Scottish-born artist Claire Ashley’s inflatable, large-scale sculptures have been very popular and we are pleased to extend the exhibition to afford more members of our community to view them on West Shore’s campus and at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts,” Ünlüata-Foley stated.
The exhibition is free and open to the public at both locations.
For additional information about the exhibit, contact Ünlüata-Foley at nfoley@westshore.edu.
Additional information on Ashley can be found at www.clairehelenashley.com and on Vimeo.
The theme of the 2021-2022 Humankind series is “Movement.” Topics to be explored under this theme include bodily ability in the context of disability rights, socio-economic mobility, transportation, immigration, anti-discrimination social movements and climate change.
More about the Humankind series can be found at www.westshore.edu or by emailing humankind@westshore.edu.