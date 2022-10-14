Clay lantern workshop comes to LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a clay lantern workshop with Mary Case from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
Case’s workshop offers students an opportunity to create a keepsake clay lantern, perfect for holiday decoration or a special gift. The lanterns work well with both candles and flameless tea lights.
Registration for the two-hour workshop is $35 for LACA members or $40 for non-members, and includes all supplies. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
No experience is necessary. Students will begin by carving a cylinder of clay, cutting decorative holes, and transforming the cylinder into a lantern. Handles and other unique design features can be added.
Students will learn clay-building techniques, cut-out options, and different textures, while adding design features to their piece. Experienced students will have an opportunity to expand on existing ideas.
Final projects will be dipped in students’ chosen glaze colors and fired in the LACA Pottery Studio. Once lanterns go through the final kiln firing, students will be notified projects are ready to pick up.
Case is a local artist, instructor and gallery owner in Ludington. She sells her paintings and pottery in her gallery and online at www.artbymarycase.com. Her teaching studio is located on 329 E. Dowland St., Ludington.
Case has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Sienna Heights University, concentrating in drawing, painting, ceramics, and creative writing. Case was mentored by professional potters Charlie Blosser and Jan Sadowski in Royal Oak, Michigan, and she worked at Salmon Falls Production Pottery in Andover, New Hampshire.
LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. In addition to art workshops and performances, LACA hosts a variety of free exhibitions throughout the year. Exhibits are free and open to the public. LACA hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.