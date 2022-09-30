Clay pumpkin
workshop coming
to LACA
Mary Case’s handmade clay pumpkins workshop offers students an opportunity to create a set of beautiful keepsake clay pumpkins, perfect for holiday table decorations.
This two-hour workshop will be held at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Registration per session is $43 for LACA members and $48 for non-members and includes all supplies.
Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Students will mold slabs of clay to create fantastic, whimsical pumpkins. Case will demonstrate different texture options and design techniques to allow students to personalize their projects.
Students will choose their glaze color for Case to apply. They’ll pick up projects from LACA after they go through the final kiln firing.
Case is a local artist, instructor and gallery owner in Ludington. She sells her paintings and pottery in her gallery and on her website, artbymarycase.com. Her teaching studio is located on Dowland Street, two blocks straight east of the car ferry. Case has lived in Ludington for five years and she teaches multimedia classes at her studio and at LACA. Classes are primarily pottery and acrylic painting.
Case has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Sienna Heights University, concentrating in drawing, painting, ceramics and creative writing. Case was mentored by professional potters Charlie Blosser and Jan Sadowski in Royal Oak, and she worked at Salmon Falls Production Pottery in Andover, New Hampshire.
LACA is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. In addition to art workshops and performances, LACA hosts a variety of free visual art exhibitions throughout the year in the center’s main gallery and performance hall gallery. Exhibits are free and open to the public. The hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.