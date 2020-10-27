Coat drive now underway in Hart, Ludington Bay drive Nov. 6-29
The Community Coat Drive is now accepting gently used winter coats through Nov. 30.
Coats can be dropped off at the District Health Department No. 10, at 3986 N. Oceana Drive in Hart.
Donors are asked to look for the donation box in front of the front entrance.
Ludington Bay Brewing Co. will begin accepting coats and blankets Nov. 6 for its 2020 coat drive for the Ludington Area Schools. The drive is Nov. 6-29.
Coats can be dropped off at 515 S. James St. They will be cleaned and donated to the Ludington Area Schools Youth Resource Center. Drop them off at Ludington Bay Brewing Company.
Ludington Area Schools Youth Resource Center assists not only kids and teens in Ludington, but all of Mason County. The aim is to help the community during the tough Michigan winters.
Anyone donating a coat/blanket will receive a $5 coupon for Ludington Bay Brewing Co.
Last year, 321 coats were collected, along with 65 blankets.