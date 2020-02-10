Coffe and a Conversation hours set
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster announced his monthly “Coffee and a Conversation” office hours for February through May.
Foster holds the office hours at various businesses as a way for residents, business owners and visitors to discuss items with him. He is at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a break for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.:
• Thursday, Feb. 27 at Red Rooster;
• Thursday, March 26 at Bookmark;
• Thursday, April 23 at Red Rooster;
• Wednesday, May 27 at Bookmark.